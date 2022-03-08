VISO Trust announces raising of $11 million

VISO Trust says it has raised $11 million in a funding round, which would allow the company to double its workforce through the coming year, according to SiliconANGLE
.
The company provides an automated cloud service that evaluates clients' technical data and answers to questionnaires provided by their technology suppliers to determine if the service or other technology, either on-premises or cloud-based, that they are planning to deploy, is secure. VISO Trust's solution also allows enterprises to assess their level of compliance with certain regulations, such as the GDPR privacy regulation or even specific standards including the PCI DSS guidelines applied to financial organizations. Through the solution, users are also able to detect whether a technology product has become less secure over time.
"By bringing intelligence to the third-party security assessment process, risk teams can eliminate their manual and mundane tasks, like reading documents and analyzing spreadsheets, and get back to doing their intended job responsibility - solving security problems and informing business decisions to reduce risk," according to VISO Trust co-founder and CEO Paul Valente.