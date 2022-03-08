VMware adds runtime security features to Carbon Black Cloud

VMware has expanded the security capabilities in its Carbon Black Cloud platform with the addition of container runtime security features including runtime cluster image scanning, workload anomaly detection, threat detection, Kubernetes visibility mapping and egress and ingress security, according to SDxCentral
.
These new functionalities combine with the existing container image scanning and hardening features that VMware implemented in early 2021 to better enable security and DevOps teams to ensure container security across an application's full life cycle, according to the company.
Tom Gillis, senior vice president and general manager at the networking and advanced security business group at VMware, said that through the introduction of these new features, "our end-to-end security offering is now tightly integrated across the entire application lifecycle, protects all east-west traffic, and brings a new level of distributed visibility and security to APIs."
"Our goal is to enable security leaders to enforce the same zero-trust design principles for secure workload access across their virtualized and modern application deployments," Oren Penso and Ram Akuka of VMware noted in a blog post.