Global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx has disclosed being impacted by a cryptocurrency heist following the detection of anomalous withdrawals involving TRON, Polygon, and ETH coins across several of its wallets, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Investigation into the amount of cryptocurrency exfiltrated by attackers is still underway but numerous crypto security firms noted the theft of nearly $31 million worth of cryptocurrency from CoinEx, with PeckShield reporting that ETH accounted for most of the stolen cryptocurrency.
CoinEx emphasized that only a limited amount of its assets have been impacted by the incident and that attack-linked wallet addresses have already been isolated.
"We assure all users: your assets are secure and untouched. Affected parties will receive 100% compensation for any loss due to this breach. For added security, deposit and withdrawal services are temporarily suspended and will resume post a thorough review," said CoinEx, which added that a new solution that could be leveraged by individuals affected by the incident is under development.
Reported Airbus data breach under investigation Multinational European aerospace corporation Airbus has disclosed launching a probe into a cyberattack after the reported leak of data from 3,200 of its suppliers, including names, home and email addresses, and phone numbers, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
UPDATE: ALPHV ransomware group claims responsibility for attack on MGM Resorts | Some cybersecurity pros call the attack on MGM potentially one of the most significant attacks on a gaming-hospitality company in U.S. history.