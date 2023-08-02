Automakers selling connected vehicles with data-mining functionality are poised to have their privacy practices reviewed by the California Privacy Protection Agency, making it the first review of such kind in the U.S., reports TechCrunch. Such an assessment seeks to determine whether automakers are in compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act in collecting and using data from built-in apps, cameras, and sensors, said CPPA Executive Director Ashkan Soltani. While privacy advocates have expressed concerns regarding automated data collection in vehicles, which have only become more prevalent as automakers challenge Tesla, General Motors emphasized its commitment to ensuring customer data protection. "For every GM vehicle, the vehicle owner must accept GMs User Terms and Privacy Statement to use these products and services. These documents detail our data practices and are available online for consumers to review," said GM. Meanwhile, Google said that vehicle data could only be acquired for automakers that have licensed their products and customers could also modify Google apps' privacy settings.