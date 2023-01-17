Law enforcement technology provider ODIN Intelligence had its website defaced in an apparent cyberattack following a report by Wired regarding a vulnerability in its SweepWizard app for multi-agency raid coordination that compromised police suspects' personal data, as well as upcoming police operations, according to TechCrunch. Threat actors behind the attack said they defaced the website after ODIN Intelligence founder and CEO Erik McCauley dismissed the reported insecurity of the SweepWizard app. Three large archive files with more than 16 GB of data from ODIN, sex offenders, and the SweepWizard app have been detailed in the defacement note, which also included ODIN's Amazon Web Services keys. Such data has been stolen from ODIN's servers, said DDoSecrets co-founder Emma Best, who noted that the transparency collective was already in possession of the stolen data. "We received the data the other day and are processing it," added Best. McCauley has yet to respond to queries related to the incident.