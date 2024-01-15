Network Security

Critical Juniper Networks RCE addressed

Updates have been issued by Juniper Networks to address a critical pre-auth remote code execution flaw impacting its SRX Series firewalls and EX Series switches which could be leveraged to allow root privileges and denial-of-service attacks, BleepingComputer reports.

Such a vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-21591, was discovered in the J-Web configuration interfaces of SRX firewalls and EX switches running on Junos OS versions earlier than 20.4R3-S9, Junos OS 21.2 versions earlier than 21.2R3-S7, Junos OS 21.3 versions earlier than 21.3R3-S5, and Junos OS 21.4 versions earlier than 21.4R3-S5, as well as Junos OS 22.1 versions earlier than 22.1R3-S4, Junos OS 22.2 versions earlier than 22.2R3-S3, Junos OS 22.3 versions earlier than 22.3R3-S2, Junos OS 22.4 versions earlier than 22.4R2-S2, 22.4R3. While there has been no evidence suggesting active exploitation of the bug, organizations have been urged to immediately implement the updates but those that cannot do so were advised to either deactivate the devices' J-Web interface or limit the interface's access to trusted network hosts.

