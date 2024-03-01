Network Security

CutOut.Pro denies hacker’s breach claim

AI platform provider CutOut.Pro said claims by a hacker that they have breached the company's systems and stolen sensitive information are false, according to Hackread.

The Singapore-based company, which provides AI-powered tools for designing image and video content, said the claims by the individual identifying themselves as KryptonZambie was a scam, claiming there was no evidence of a data breach and that they "never received any emails from users stating that their accounts have been hacked or their information leaked. Independent analysis by Hackread of data purportedly stolen from CutOut.Pro that is currently circulating in forums suggested that the breach may be legitimate due to the presence within the leaked data of multiple email addresses hosted on the company's domain. The leaked reports were found to include full names, IP addresses, email addresses, account sign-up data, and password hashes, but no phone numbers, app keys, or API access as claimed by the hacker. HaveIbeenPwned has also indexed the data on its platform.

