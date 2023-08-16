Officials at Prince George's County Public Schools, which is the second-largest school district in Maryland, have confirmed that its system has been compromised by a cyberattack, impacting 4,500 of 180,000 accounts after initially disclosing a "broad network outage," reports The Record
, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Most of the accounts affected by the intrusion were from the district's staff members but no further details were provided regarding the compromise, said the district in a statement, which also emphasized that no impact has been observed in its primary business and student information systems.
"Critical network systems have been restored and additional functions will continue to be brought back online tonight; however, out of an abundance of caution, all PGCPS users will be required to reset their passwords on Tuesday, Aug. 15," the district said.
The attack comes nearly a week after the Biden administration unveiled new measures aimed at strengthening K-12 cybersecurity
.