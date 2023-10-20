Cyberattack disrupts Henry Schein

Major U.S. healthcare solutions provider Henry Schein had its manufacturing and distribution divisions disrupted by a cyberattack on Oct. 14, SecurityWeek reports. While some systems have been taken down in response to the intrusion, there has been no evidence suggesting any impact on the practice management software used by its customers, according to Henry Schein. "The Company has engaged outside cybersecurity and forensic information technology experts to help investigate any data impact and respond to this situation. Henry Schein also has notified relevant law enforcement authorities," said Henry Schein, whose website remained inaccessible. No further information regarding the incident has been provided amid suspicions of a data breach and a ransomware attack. Moreover, no major ransomware operations have so far claimed to attack the New York-based healthcare solutions firm, which caters to more than 1 million customers around the world.