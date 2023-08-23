Numerous internal systems have been taken down by major Mississippi health system Singing River Health System following a cyberattack last week, according to The Record
, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Despite the shutdown of certain internal systems following the detection of unusual network activity, SRHS disclosed that workarounds have been implemented to ensure the partial continuation of business operations amid ongoing efforts to restore offline systems.
"Our IT security team is working around the clock, but due to the nature of this matter, this will take some time," said SRHS.
However, no further details regarding the attack have been provided by a health system spokesperson, who only noted that all of the systems of SRHS have been taken offline.
Such an incident comes amid ever-increasing attacks against the healthcare sector, which has prompted the Department of Health and Human Services to recently unveil the new Digiheals project
aimed at bolstering cybersecurity technologies in healthcare.
"Currently, off-the-shelf software tools fall short in detecting emerging cyber threats and protecting our medical facilities, resulting in a technical gap we seek to bridge with this initiative," said Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health Director Dr. Renee Wegrzyn.