Cyberattack disrupts Targus

Operations at global mobile accessories manufacturer Targus have been interrupted by a cyberattack targeted at its file servers last week, according to BleepingComputer.

Targus had its file systems infiltrated by still-unknown attackers on April 5, prompting immediate efforts to contain and remediate the intrusion, said Targus' parent firm B. Riley Financial, Inc., in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Through this process, proactive containment measures to disrupt unauthorized access resulted in a temporary interruption in the business operations of the Targus network," said the company, which has noted the successful containment of the attack amid ongoing internal systems restoration efforts conducted alongside third-party cybersecurity experts.

While no further information regarding the extent of the incident has been provided by Targus, attackers may have exfiltrated certain data from the company, which has already informed law enforcement about unauthorized information access.