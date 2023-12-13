Cyberattack disrupts Ukraine’s leading mobile network

Significant internet and network disruptions have been experienced across Ukraine following a major cyberattack against the country's largest telecommunications firm Kyivstar, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Record Future. No customer data has been impacted by the cyberattack, which Kyivstar noted to result in a widespread technical failure. However, PrivatBank, which is the largest state-owned bank in Ukraine, had some of its banks, point-of-sale terminals, and ATMs dependent on Kyivstar SIM cards affected although the bank downplayed the impact of the incident. Such an attack has also disrupted Kyiv's air raid alert systems, with Kyiv Head of Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchencko noting that missile strike warnings would be temporarily delivered by the police and emergency services. Russia has been mainly suspected by Ukraine's security service to be behind the intrusion although no specific threat operation has been identified. SBU Cyber Department Head Illia Vitiuk previously noted that one of the country's telecom providers has been subjected to an attempted attack.