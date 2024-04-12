Cyberattack volumes peak in first quarter

Global weekly cyberattacks per organization reached a peak of 1,308 during the first three months of 2024, which was 28% higher than the last quarter of 2023 and 5% higher than the same period last year, Cybernews reports.

Most of the attacks were targeted at institutions in the education and research sectors, followed by government and military entities and healthcare organizations, but the largest increase in weekly attack prevalence was observed in hardware manufacturers, according to a report from Check Point.

While Africa led in having the most organizations impacted by cyberattacks, ransomware intrusions mostly targeted North America, followed by Europe, with manufacturing and healthcare being the two most impacted industries.

Such findings should prompt the implementation of multi-pronged cybersecurity strategies that involve sophisticated anti-ransomware systems, robust data backups and user authentication, and extensive cyber awareness training, said researchers.

"Proactive engagement with AI-powered defenses can significantly bolster an organization’s resilience against these threats," researchers added.