Threatpost reports that the new for-hire cybercrime operation Atlas Intelligence Group, also known as Atlantis Cyber-Army, has been enlisting the services of "cyber-mercenaries" or independent unethical hackers to conduct specific aspects of attacks targeted at government assets in the U.S. and other parts of the world since its emergence in May. Several services including distributed denial-of-service attacks, remote desktop protocol hijacking, data leaks, and network penetration services are being offered by A.I.G., which is being led by Mr. Eagle, who also promotes the services, according to a report from Cyberint. A.I.G. is seemingly most adept in DDoS, with proof of execution being sold for at least 20 euros per victim, while leaked databases from government, financial, education, manufacturing, and technology organizations are being offered for at least 15 euros. More premium services, such as initial access and hacked panels, are also being offered by the cybercriminal operation, which has been leveraging three different Telegram channels for communication purposes. "Observing the behavior of the group in general and the leader in particular, it seems that operation security (OpSec) is a top priority," wrote researcher Shmuel Gihon.