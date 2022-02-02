Dark Overlord associate receives three-year prison sentence

Federal prosecutors disclosed that Dark Overlord hacking group collaborator Slava Dmitriev has been given a three-year prison sentence for his involvement in buying and selling over 1,700 stolen identities over the dark web, according to CyberScoop
.
Dmitriev, who entered a guilty plea for fraud charges last August, allegedly used the "GoldenAce" handle to engage in stolen identity transactions in dark web marketplace AlphaBay between 2016 and 2017, some of which involved dealings with the Dark Overlord group, said prosecutors.
A particular transaction had Dmitriev allegedly offering credentials to the hacking group in 2016, which was then leveraged to attack a New York-based dentist. Dark Overlord then provided Dmitriev a spreadsheet with stolen identities belonging to 200,000 individuals.
Prosecutors said that stolen information bought and traded by Dmitriev included names, Social Security numbers, birthdates, and other personally identifiable information. Moreover, Dmitriev had earned nearly $100,000 from his transactions at AlphaBay, which was disrupted in 2017 and claimed to be revived last year.