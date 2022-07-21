CyberScoop reports that nation-state threat actors and cybercriminals have been an increasing worry for the FBI as they continue to exploit artificial intelligence advancements in developing more sophisticated and precise attacks. Chinese threat actors have already targeted victims with more exactness than usual among other nation-state actors, while the threat of foreign cybercriminals following the lead of Russian cyber operations in their attacks has been complicated by "blended threat," according to FBI Assistant Director for Cyber Bryan Vorndran. "It is very difficult to understand where the nation-state threat starts and stops and where the criminal threat starts and stops. When we don't see command and control from the nation-state over[head], it muddies the water in terms of understanding clearly what an adversary is after and that affects our ability to deploy the right resources," Vorndran said in a speech at a Fordham University cybersecurity conference. Vorndran added that the FBI has also been looking more into AI and its potential threats to security.