Indian call centers, directors indicted by US for phone scams

The U.S. Justice Department has announced that multiple India-based call centers and their directors have been charged for their alleged conspiracy with VoIP provider E Sampark and director Guarav Gupta in millions of fraudulent calls targeted at U.S. residents, reports The Hacker News.

More than $20 million in losses have been reported from calls from Indian phone scammers between May 2015 and June 2020, based on a prior indictment against E Sampark and Gupta in November 2020.

Callers from the India-based centers have been engaging in various schemes involving the impersonation of Internal Revenue Service employees, federal agents, and employees at lending institutions in an effort to lure targets into performing fund transfers, which would be laundered via an overseas fraud network.

"Scam robocalls cause emotional and financial devastation to victims, particularly our vulnerable and elderly populations. These India-based call centers allegedly scared their victims and stole their money, including some victims' entire life savings," U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine said in a statement.