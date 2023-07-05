BleepingComputer reports that Microsoft has quashed claims by Killnet-linked hacktivist operation Anonymous Sudan alleging the theft of a database with more than 30 million customer accounts, email addresses, and passwords, after admitting that outages and service disruptions impacting its Azure, OneDrive, and Outlook services earlier last month have been caused by the threat group's distributed denial-of-service attacks.
Access to the stolen database is being sold by Anonymous Sudan for $50,000, with interested buyers advised to communicate with the group's Telegram bot, as well as given access to a sample of 100 credential pairs allegedly stolen from Microsoft but found to have an unverifiable origin. Anonymous Sudan also noted in its Telegram post that Microsoft would deny any breach assertions.
However, Microsoft has regarded Anonymous Sudan's leaks as a mere "aggregation of data."
"We have seen no evidence that our customer data has been accessed or compromised," a Microsoft spokesperson said.
Windows systems are being targeted by the new Meduza Stealer malware with comprehensive data exfiltration capabilities and a sophisticated design that enables evasion of security software detection, The Hacker News reports.
Millions lost in Poly Network hack China-based decentralized finance platform Poly Network had millions worth of cryptocurrency stolen in a cyberattack over the weekend, prompting the immediate suspension of its operations, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Financial services organizations around the world, especially banks in Spain and Chile, have been subjected to an Android malware campaign by the Mexico-based threat actor Neo_Net between June 2021 and April 2023, reports The Hacker News.