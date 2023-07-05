China-based decentralized finance platform Poly Network had millions worth of cryptocurrency stolen in a cyberattack over the weekend, prompting the immediate suspension of its operations, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Fifty-seven assets across 10 blockchains, including Ethereum, Metis, Polygon, and Binance's BNB Chain, have been compromised by threat actors, who were able to exploit the DeFi platform to enable endless token exfiltration, reported Poly Network, which noted in a tweet on July 2 that it has already sought the help of law enforcement and centralized exchanges in investigating the incident while urging withdrawal liquidity withdrawals to curb risks.
Total cryptocurrency stolen by attackers remains unclear, with various blockchain security firms estimating losses ranging from $10.1 million to $20 million, while MetaSleuth and Beosin noted that the attack resulted in the theft of nearly $260 million worth of Binance cryptocurrency although low liquidity may have prevented the release of such funds. Binance has already emphasized that none of its users are affected by the incident while Metis and other cryptocurrency platforms have temporarily halted connections with Poly Network in the wake of the hack.
Windows systems are being targeted by the new Meduza Stealer malware with comprehensive data exfiltration capabilities and a sophisticated design that enables evasion of security software detection, The Hacker News reports.
BleepingComputer reports that Microsoft has quashed claims by Killnet-linked hacktivist operation Anonymous Sudan alleging the theft of a database with more than 30 million customer accounts, email addresses, and passwords, after admitting that outages and service disruptions impacting its Azure, OneDrive, and Outlook services earlier last month have been caused by the threat group's distributed denial-of-service attacks.
Financial services organizations around the world, especially banks in Spain and Chile, have been subjected to an Android malware campaign by the Mexico-based threat actor Neo_Net between June 2021 and April 2023, reports The Hacker News.