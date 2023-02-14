SiliconAngle reports that Russian hacktivist group Killnet has admitted to launching distributed denial-of-service attacks against North Atlantic Treaty Organization earthquake relief operations in Turkey and Syria. Several NATO websites have been disrupted by the attacks, including those used by the NATO Special Operations Headquarters and the Strategic Airlift Capability, limiting communications between SAC and a C-17 aircraft in flight, which safely landed despite the intrusion. Such DDoS attacks have not resulted in network breaches but were still successful in achieving Russia's malicious intent to hinder aid missions to the countries impacted by the earthquake, according to SafeBreach Chief Information Security Officer Avishai Avivi. "We know that Russia opposes NATO and its support of Ukraine, and this can be seen as a retaliatory attack by the Russia-affiliated Killnet. Considering that Turkey is one of the only NATO members still somewhat in support of Russia, this wasnt the smartest move by Russia," said Avivi.