Uber, Rockstar Games, and fintech company Revolut were noted by a British Crown Court to have been compromised last September by teen Lapsus$ hacking operation member Arion Kurtaj, who has been charged with blackmail, fraud, and Computer Misuse Act violations in relation to the hacks, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. While part of the Lapsus$ operation, Kurtaj, who is now 18, independently infiltrated the companies' systems last September, alleged prosecutors. Kurtaj was also accused of blackmailing Nvidia and UK telecommunications firm BT along with an unnamed 17-year-old hacker, who denied the charges but entered a guilty plea to a count of fraud and two counts of Computer Misuse Act violations. Uber was previously claimed to be compromised by a threat actor through a social engineering attack on its computer network, the same actor later claiming to have hacked Rockstar Games in a fan forum. Revolut was later discovered to have inappropriate language on its support chat during the hack.