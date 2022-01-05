China poses significant quantum computing threat

SecurityWeek reports that while China is not expected to reach the same levels of quantum computing as the US and Europe by the middle of the decade, it may get ahead in terms of attaining limited quantum computing use cases, and Chinese threat groups are poised to continue targeting Western quantum computing research to ensure the advancement of the country's capabilities.

A Booz Allen report detailed that China may soon develop quantum-assisted asymmetric decryption as it continues encrypted data theft. However, organizations could curb China-based quantum-related threats by deploying threat modeling systems, developing post-quantum organizational strategies, and employing quantum development education to their staff, said Booz Allen.

"Organizations are constantly challenged to stay ahead of attackers. While the application of quantum computing may be several years away, if and when it does become a part of the threat landscape it will put additional pressure on cybersecurity teams to minimize risks that can be exploited. Booz Allen appropriately recommends that organizations use threat modeling to assess how their risk will change and develop associated strategies for mitigating that risk," said Vulcan Cyber co-founder and CEO Yaniv Bar-Dayan.