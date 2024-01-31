Cybersecurity challenges in mid-market orgs examined

Cybersecurity strategies are being developed in-house by 47% of mid-market organizations and while almost two-thirds have offered their employees cyber awareness and training programs, gaps remain, according to TechRadar. Antivirus and firewall systems have been ignored by 57% and 55% of companies, respectively, a report from Advania revealed. Retaining cybersecurity talent has also proven to be a challenge among mid-market firms, with only 2% saying that they were able to hold onto "excellent" IT staff for more than two years, compared with 28% reporting the loss of such skill employees in a six-month period. "The threat landscape is constantly evolving, and mid-market businesses remain particularly vulnerable due to limited resources and outdated security practices," said Advania Director for Security and Compliance Pravesh Kara, who urged for increased cyber intelligence and threat detection and response investments, as well as a greater talent retention focus among mid-market organizations.