Singaporean luxury resort and casino Marina Bay Sands had data from nearly 665,000 customers compromised following a cyber incident between Oct. 19 and 20, BleepingComputer reports. Attackers were able to exfiltrate non-casino rewards program members' names, phone and mobile numbers, email addresses, country of residence, and membership numbers and tiers, according to Marina Bay Sands, which noted that there has been no evidence suggesting any compromise of data belonging to casino members. Individuals whose personal information had been impacted by the incident will be promptly notified, said MBS, which has already reported the breach to Singaporean law enforcement as well as authorities in other countries. No further details regarding the intrusion have been provided and while some evidence suggests the occurrence of a ransomware attack, no ransomware operation has so far admitted to being responsible for the compromise of MBS.