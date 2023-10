The District of Columbia Board of Elections has disclosed that 600,000 lines of voter records have been compromised in an attack by the RansomedVC ransomware operation against its website hosting provider, CyberScoop reports. Exfiltrated data, including voters' addresses and driver's license numbers, as well as the last four digits of their Social Security numbers, has already been offered for sale by user "pwncoder" on a hacking forum. However, vulnerability scans conducted by DCBOE revealed that none of its servers and databases were impacted by the incident, which comes months after the breach of DC Health Link , the city's health insurance exchange, that exposed the data of senior national security officials. "DCBOE continues to assess the full extent of the breach, identify vulnerabilities, and take appropriate measures to secure voter data and systems. This remains an active investigation and DCBOE will release additional information as it becomes available," said the agency.