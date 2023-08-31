U.S. multinational entertainment conglomerate Paramount Global had its systems impacted by a cyberattack from May to June, which resulted in the compromise of personally identifiable information, BleepingComputer reports. Investigation into the incident revealed that fewer than 100 individuals had their names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, and driver's license numbers or passport numbers, as well as their Paramount-related information, exposed in the breach, according to Paramount, which did not specify whether people affected by the breach were employees or customers. Aside from noting that measures have already been taken to protect its systems, Paramount, which owns Paramount Pictures, CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount+, has not provided further details regarding the incident in breach notification letters amid an ongoing probe. However, BleepingComputer has received reports noting that the data breach was neither prompted by a ransomware attack nor associated with the widespread MOVEit hacks conducted by the Cl0p ransomware operation.