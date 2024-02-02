Data breach impacts Exactech

Global orthopedic implant device and surgical instrument manufacturer Exactech had its computer network breached in April, resulting in the potential compromise of personal data belonging to 4,230 individuals across the U.S., reports Cybernews. Information that could have been stolen in the data breach included individuals' names, usernames, email addresses, and passwords, as well as Social Security numbers and other government ID numbers, medical and health insurance details, and debit card or credit card data, although the types of exfiltrated data were different among victims, according to Exactech. "Exactech notified federal law enforcement and is notifying relevant regulatory authorities as required. At this time, this investigation has found no evidence that any personal information has been misused beyond the initial unauthorized download," said the company in its data breach notice. Individuals whose information had been exposed by the incident were urged to be vigilant of potential fraudulent activity despite the apparent absence of data misuse.