DDoS attacks impact Singaporean public health entities

Singaporean public health organizations had their internet connectivity disrupted by ongoing distributed denial-of-service attacks from a still unknown threat actor, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

All public health clusters across the country were impacted by a nearly seven-hour internet outage on Nov. 1 as a result of the DDoS attacks, disabling access to emails, websites, and employee productivity systems, said Singapore's health technology agency Synapxe.

Despite the intrusions that could still result in occasional internet disruptions, Synapxe noted that all critical systems needed for clinical services, including those for patient record access, have continued operations. Moreover, there has been no indication of any public health or patient data compromise, as well as any internal network breaches following the DDoS attack, Synapxe noted.

"The public healthcare sector will take this opportunity to review our defenses against DDoS attacks, and learn from the episode to further strengthen our cybersecurity," said Synpaxe.