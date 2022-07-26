SecurityWeek reports that more than 1,100 organizations, including corporations, small and midsize businesses, government agencies, and educational organizations, are at risk of remote attacks due to critical security vulnerabilities impacting FileWave's mobile device management offering. Threat actors could exploit the authentication bypass flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-34907, to obtain total control of internet-exposed MDM instances before proceeding to compromise other FileWave using devices to facilitate data exfiltration and malware delivery, a Claroty report revealed. "This exploit, if used maliciously, could allow remote attackers to easily attack and infect all internet-accessible instances managed by the FileWave MDM, below, allowing attackers to control all managed devices, gaining access to users personal home networks, organizations internal networks, and much more," said Claroty researchers. FileWave has already patched the bug, as well as a hardcoded cryptographic key flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-34906, and customers have been urged to immediately apply the updates issued in version 14.7.2 of the software.