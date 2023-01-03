Organizations leveraging various Netgear WiFi router models have been urged by the networking hardware firm to promptly apply the latest firmware version to address a high-severity pre-authentication buffer overflow vulnerability, according to BleepingComputer. Threat actors could leverage the flaw, which affects different Wireless AC Nighthawk, Wireless AX Nighthawk (WiFi 6), and Wireless AC router models, in low-complexity attacks even in the absence of permissions or user interaction, noted Netgear, which also detailed steps on how to update the firmware of vulnerable routers. "The pre-authentication buffer overflow vulnerability remains if you do not complete all recommended steps. NETGEAR is not responsible for any consequences that could have been avoided by following the recommendations in this notification," Netgear added. The advice comes after Netgear earlier called on organizations using Wireless AC Nighthawk and Wireless AX Nighthawk (WiFi 6) routers to patch a separate vulnerability that could be abused for denial-of-service attacks.