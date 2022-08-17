Threat actors could exploit several vulnerabilities in ultra-wideband real-time locating systems widely used in industrial, healthcare, mass transit, and smart city settings to facilitate man-in-the-middle attacks and geo-location data modifications, reports BleepingComputer. Nozomi Networks researchers found that popular RTLS solutions Avalue Renity Artemis Enterprise kit and Sewio Indoor Tracking RTLS UWB Wi-Fi kit lacked data encryption and featured weak default passwords, putting deployments at risk of being breached. Attackers who are able to determine anchor positions would be able to deliver arbitrary values for data manipulation. Such vulnerability could also be leveraged for monitoring assets and individuals, according to researchers. The report also showed that RTLS system access could also allow attackers to modify tag positions to prompt production line disruptions or false alarms, as well as pose safety risks to personnel. Nozomi noted that potential exploitation of RTLS instances should prompt organizations to leverage firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and SSH tunneling for encrypting data.