Both Netcomm and TP-Link routers have been reported by the CERT Coordination Center to be affected by critical bugs, some of which could be leveraged for remote code execution, reports The Hacker News. Netcomm router models NF20, NF20MESH, and NL1902 with firmware versions prior to R6B035 are being impacted by the stack-based buffer overflow flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-4873, and an authentication bypass bug, tracked as CVE-2022-4874, which could be chained to execute arbitrary code, according to CERT/CC. "The attacker can first gain unauthorized access to affected devices, and then use those entry points to gain access to other networks or compromise the availability, integrity, or confidentiality of data being transmitted from the internal network," said CERT/CC. Meanwhile, two unpatched vulnerabilities including a remote code execution bug, tracked as CVE-2022-4498, and an information disclosure issue, tracked as CVE-2022-4499 were found in TP-Link routers WR710N-V1-151022 and Archer-C5-V2-160201. Attackers could also leverage CVE-2022-4499 for side-channel attacks. "By measuring the response time of the vulnerable process, each byte of the username and password strings may be easier to guess," CERT/CC added.