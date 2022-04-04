New exploits added to Beastmode DDoS botnet

BleepingComputer reports that several new exploits have been added to the Mirai-based distributed denial-of-service botnet Beastmode
, or B3astmode, three of which target different Totolink router models.
The newly-added Totolink vulnerabilities include command injection flaws, tracked as CVE-2022-26210 and CVE-2022-26186, which impact various router devices
, as well as critical bugs, tracked as CVE-2022-25075 to 25084, all of which enable arbitrary code execution, according to Fortinet researchers.
Researchers noted that exploits for the vulnerabilities were added before patches have been applied by Totolink router owners.
The report also detailed that several older but still critical vulnerabilities have been included in Beastmode's arsenal, including a remote code execution bug impacting various D-Link models, tracked as CVE-2021-45382; an unauthenticated RCE flaw in TP-Link Tapo C200 IP camera, tracked as CVE-2021-4045; an unauthenticated RCE in Huawei HG532, tracked as CVE-2017-17215; and a remote arbitrary PHP code execution bug in Netgear ReadyNAS models, tracked as CVE-2016-5674.