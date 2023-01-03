State and local governments could strengthen their cybersecurity profiles by deploying more cyber ranges, reports Government Computer News. Cyber ranges would enable increased awareness of internet of things and operation technology device vulnerabilities, as well as risk management, among state and local government officials, according to SpyCloud Federal Director Joel Bagnal. "The greatest risk right now is that we don't understand our vulnerabilities and the risks associated with OT and IoT as well as we should. There are so many different embedded devices out there, there are so many different sensors and legacy systems that are still serving important functions that we simply don't know the vulnerabilities of," Bagnal said. State and local governments have also been urged by Bagnal to enter closer collaborations in sharing vulnerability details amid the lack of federal guidance on managing IoT- and OT-related cybersecurity risks. Bagnal added that more significant breaches may have to occur before remaining IoT and OT cybersecurity challenges are determined.