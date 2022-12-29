German researchers were reported by The New York Times to have purchased an old U.S. military biometric data collection system dubbed 'SEEK II' from eBay for $68, SiliconAngle reports. Biometric details from 2,632 individuals, including people of concern, terrorists, and U.S. government employees, were found in the purchased SEEK II device, which was unencrypted and only had a default password. Researchers found that the device was last used a decade ago near Kandahar, Afghanistan. "We were able to read, copy and analyze them without any difficulty," said researchers, who emphasized the ease of accessing "highly sensitive" data within the device. Even though German authorities have been informed regarding the device, researchers noted that there still has been no action since. U.S. Defense Department Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said that comment would only be given once the device has been authenticated by the U.S. government. "The department requests that any devices thought to contain personally identifiable information be returned for further analysis," said Ryder.