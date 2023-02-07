Windows devices are being targeted by a novel hacking campaign leveraging two exploits in Chinese remote control software Sunlogin to facilitate Sliver post-exploitation toolkit deployment and Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver attacks, BleepingComputer reports. Threat actors who have successfully compromised target devices by using the Sunlogin flaws, tracked as CNVD-2022-10270 and CNVD-2022-03672, will proceed with opening reverse shells or deploying other payloads, including Sliver, XMRig Monero crypto miner, and Gh0st RAT, a report from ASEC showed. The PowerShell script included in the attack loads a modified Mhyprot2DrvControl open-source tool as an executable in an effort to bypass detection systems. "The developer of Mhyprot2DrvControl provided multiple features that can be utilized with the privileges escalated through mhyprot2.sys. Among these, the threat actor used the feature which allows the force termination of processes to develop a malware that shuts down multiple anti-malware products," said ASEC. Windows admins have been urged to activate the vulnerable driver blocklist to avert BYOVD attacks, as well as block the AV killer's hash.