TechCrunch reports that code security startup BluBracket has been bought by infrastructure automation firm HashiCorp. While both companies have not disclosed the terms of the acquisition deal, HashiCorp said that it intends to integrate BluBracket's platform, which enables infrastructure-as-code configuration scanning for attack detection, into Vault in an effort to bolster zero trust functionality and software supply chain security. "Security is critical for cloud platform teams as they bring order and consistency to their companies cloud adoption efforts, and BluBracket will help HashiCorp Vault expand into new areas as part of a more comprehensive lifecycle of managing secrets," said HashiCorp CEO Dave McJannet. Meanwhile, BluBracket co-founder and CEO Prakash Linga touted the integration to enable an improved experience for HashiCorp Vault users. "We look forward to working with the HashiCorp team on building our product into Vault and collaborating on the full lifecycle of secrets management for the cloud," said Linga.