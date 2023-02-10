TechCrunch reports that a Series A funding round has pulled in $7 million for South African anti-email phishing startup Sendmarc, which offers email authentication-based technology leveraged by law enforcement agencies, banks, and tech startups in North America and other parts of the world. Sendmarc will allocate the newly raised funds toward expanding its sales team in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and Africa, as it seeks to ramp up email and domain security efforts in an effort to avert email impersonation attacks in the aforementioned regions, according to Sendmarc Chief Security Officer Sacha Matulovich. "Theres a global standard designed by a consortium of the worlds largest tech companies. Every domain owner has to implement the standard, but its difficult to do so. Its not something you can switch on in your Microsoft or Google. So weve built software enabling businesses to access these protocols to stop their emails from being impersonated," Matulovich added.