The U.S. Department of Defense was reported to have launched a probe on the public exposure of several U.S. military emails and data on a Microsoft Azure government cloud server, which was identified by security researcher Anurag Sen over the weekend, DefenseScoop reports. Such a breach may have been caused by a cloud misconfiguration, according to Sen, who recommended the Defense Department to perform routine checkups to determine potential vulnerabilities in the commercial cloud services it uses. However, details on the investigation, including its scope, have not been disclosed by the department. No information regarding the length of data exposure, types of data compromised, or the Defense Department's moves to address security issues on its servers have been provided. "As a matter of practice and operational security, we do not comment on the status of our networks and systems. Our defensive cyber operators proactively scan and mitigate the networks they manage. Should any incidents be discovered during these regular operations, we fully mitigate, protect, and defend our networks and systems. Any information or insight is shared with relevant agencies and partners if appropriate," said a Cyber Command spokesperson.