Multicloud MSP company Rackspace has issued a customer alert warning about the higher likelihood of phishing attacks exploiting the ransomware attack that impacted the firm's hosted Microsoft Exchange environment, reports BleepingComputer. Rackspace customers have been advised to be wary of emails sent from spoofed email addresses that redirect to phishing pages, as well as messages seeking login credentials or personal details, which would not be asked by official Rackspace support. Rackspace also urged customers to be mindful of potential suspicious activity in their banking statements and credit reports despite the lack of evidence suggesting any data theft from the attack. No updates regarding the attackers' identity or the data they could have accessed or exfiltrated were provided by Rackspace although the company noted that it is already in the early phases of identifying any affected data, if any. Rackspace said that the incident is poised to result in a loss of revenue for the company.