Almost all email attacks have increased in prevalence last year compared with 2021, with phishing attacks rising by 70% in 2022, compared with 63% in 2021, reports TechRepublic. Vendor fraud and supply chain email attacks were mainly targeted at small and medium-sized businesses, which have also been targeted by 58% of business email compromise attacks, a report from Armorblox revealed. Meanwhile, technology organizations were impacted by 53% of vendor compromise attacks. The findings also showed that financial fraud attacks rose by 72% last year. Generative artificial intelligence tools are expected to further increase the prevalence of BEC attacks. "Increasing the critical need for organizations to augment native and legacy security layers with modern API-based solutions that use a broad set of deep learning algorithms, machine learning models, data science approaches, and natural language-based techniques to understand the content and context of communications, and protect against these targeted attacks," said Armorblox co-founder and CEO D.J. Sampath.