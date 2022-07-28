Microsoft was the most impersonated brand in phishing attacks during the first half of 2022, followed by Facebook and French bank Crdit Agricole, reports Threatpost. WhatsApp, French telecommunications firm Orange, Google, and Apple were also among the most abused brands in attacks. Financial services brands continued to be the target of most spoofing in attacks, accounting for 34% of all unique attacks, followed by the brands in the cloud industry. Moreover, most phishing emails were found to have been sent between Monday and Wednesday. "Phishing attacks are more sophisticated than ever. Hackers have an arsenal of tools at their disposal to manipulate end users and evade email security, including phishing kits that can identify when they are being scanned by a vendor and trigger benign webpages to avoid detection. End users need to be continually trained to identify the latest phishing techniques," said Vade Chief Tech and Product Officer Adrien Gendre.