Google has made client-side encryption for Gmail available in beta for its clients using the Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard plans, SiliconAngle reports. Such a feature, which could be enabled manually through the Admin console, allows user retention of security key control and prevents Google from accessing security keys or decrypting email content or attachments, said Google on its support page for CSE. Full authority on deciding encryption key access remains in the hands of Google Workspace administrators, who could also monitor company employees' encrypted files. "With CSE, clients use encryption keys that are generated and stored in a cloud-based key management service, so you can control the keys and who has access to them. For example, you can revoke a users access to keys, even if that user generated them. Also, with CSE, you can monitor users encrypted files," said Google, which added that it will release the feature to more users in a future update.