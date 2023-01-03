SiliconAngle reports that Check Point Software Technologies has partnered with Intel to integrate the threat detection technology of the Intel vPro platform into its Check Point Harmony Endpoint, enabling stronger hardware- and software-level ransomware defenses. With Intel's Threat Detection Technology, Check Point Harmony Endpoint would be able to leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence in an effort to examine processor telemetry, as well as immediately determine ransomware encryption commands. Such integration would bolster ransomware defense for clients through the use of attack chain identification, blocking, and remediation capabilities, said the companies. "The Intel vPro platform contains hardware-based security features, including Threat Detection Technology specifically designed to detect ransomware and other advanced threats. When paired with Check Points security solutions, customers can be confident knowing their endpoints are better protected at both the hardware and software layers," said Intel Vice President and General Manager of Ecosystem Partner Enabling Carla Rodriguez. More details regarding the collaboration are expected this month.