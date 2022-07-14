White House-supported investment fund America's Frontier Fund is pushing increased investments in deep technologies that would help the U.S. trounce China in cybersecurity, reports CyberScoop. "Cyber's going to radically change over the next five or six years from the traditional way that we think of layered defenses into a much more real-time algorithmic kind of competition. It's going to be machine on machine," said AFF CEO Gilman Louie, who has recently been included to President Joe Biden's Intelligence Advisory Board. Louie noted that the AFF will be leading the Quad Investor Network partnership with other democracies around the world for emerging tech investments. U.S. Cyber Command Joint Intelligence Operations Leader Col. Candice Frost also emphasized the importance of deep tech in national security. "AI is transforming war fighting with respect to the pace and automation so were continually trying to lean forward, but we are not the furthest forward on the field sometimes with respect to your sector [being] so much further in the business side than necessarily the Department of Defense," said Frostin an interview with NightDragon CEO Dave DeWalt.