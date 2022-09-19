Former Endgame CEO and Elastic General Manager Nathaniel Fick has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the first-ever ambassador-at-large of the State Department's cyber bureau, which was established in April to address cyber- and emerging tech-related international issues, The Hill reports. "Today, with the confirmation of Cape Elizabeths Nate Fick, the United States has taken a historic, long overdue step to address our rapidly-changing cyber environment. Our country has lagged behind in shaping policies beyond our shores to defend us in this war without borders. I hope that ends today," said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine. While Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, expressed concerns regarding the overabundance of cybersecurity heads in the federal government, Fick assured in his confirmation hearing that the new position would address a gap in the government. "I believe that diplomacy should be our tool of first resort," said Fick, who noted that he would work to clearly define the position's responsibilities.