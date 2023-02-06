VentureBeat reports that generative artificial intelligence was noted by Nvidia Chief Security Officer David Reber to have given even the least sophisticated threat actors the capability to deploy targeted attacks, which should prompt security leaders to better leverage AI to defend their systems. Such AI utilization could entail the creation of honeypots within their networks that would provide a more interesting target but would ultimately waste attackers' time, said Reber. Security teams could also present fake data as intellectual property to get the attention of threat actors. Meanwhile, the emergence of AI chatbot ChatGPT will lead to the democratization of offensive security and remove the limitations threat actors once had in creating different threats. "History continues to teach us the power of collective defense. As we embark in the new generation of democratized offense, we need to come together as an ecosystem. Interoperability to transport information exchange is how we stay ahead of the adversary. If you are the one in 14 billion, share your knowledge. Enable the industry to move faster than the adversary," Reber added.