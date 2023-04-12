National Security Agency Cybersecurity Director Rob Joyce said that OpenAI's ChatGPT and other generative artificial intelligence technologies would facilitate the development of more sophisticated cyberattacks, DefenseScoop reports. While ChatGPT would not enable completely automated attacks against organizations during the next 12 months, the technology would allow more streamlined attack workflows and enhance attacker efficiency, Joyce said at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event. Foreign threat actors could also leverage the technology to craft more believable phishing messages, as well as launch attacks aimed at exfiltrating the intellectual property of generative AI technologies. "Whether it's material science or chemicals or battery technology, I don't care what it is if we've innovated it and have the state of the art, you know it's been under pressure from China and others to pull that and steal and bypass the investments our companies are making to develop it. And so I see no reason that there's not a major focus on getting those [AI] models and bypassing all the investment and, you know, the capital it took to develop them," said Joyce.