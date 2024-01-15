Environmental services faced DDoS attack spike in 2023

Fifty percent of the environmental services sector's HTTP traffic was attributed to HTTP-based distributed denial-of-service attacks, which recorded a 61,839% increase during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with the same period in 2022, reports The Hacker News.
Such an "unprecedented" HTTP-based DDoS attack growth occurred during COP 28 held between Nov. 30 and Dec. 12, according to a report from Cloudflare. "This recurring pattern underscores the growing intersection between environmental issues and cyber security, a nexus that is increasingly becoming a focal point for attackers in the digital age," said researchers Jorge Pacheco and Omer Yoachimik. The findings also showed that the cryptocurrency industry continued to be most impacted by HTTP DDoS attacks, followed by the gaming and gambling, and telecommunications industries. Meanwhile, most HTTP DDoS attacks were found to originate from the U.S., marking the fifth consecutive quarter the country was named the primary source of HTTP DDoS attacks.
