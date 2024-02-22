Microsoft expands security logging to all federal agencies

Microsoft said it's expanding security logs across all federal agencies this month after introducing the service in a limited number of agencies following the widespread Chinese hack of senior U.S. officials' emails involving the theft of a Microsoft signing key, reports CyberScoop. Aside from increased security log availability, log retention will also be extended from 90 to 180 days, said Microsoft in a joint statement with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Office of the National Cyber Director, and the Office of Management and Budget. Despite the move, Microsoft has been noted by critics, including Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to still be lacking in its security efforts. "Like an arsonist selling firefighting services, Microsoft has profited from the vulnerabilities in its own products and built a security business generating tens of billions of dollars a year. There is no clearer example of the need to hold software companies liable for their negligent cybersecurity," said Wyden.